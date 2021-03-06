 
 

'A Quiet Place 2' Moved Forward From September Release Date to May

Paramount Pictures
Movie

The sequel to the critically-acclaimed horror movie 'A Quiet Place' is now due to scare moviegoers in May after it was previously pushed back to September.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - "A Quiet Place 2" is set to hit theatres sooner than expected.

Filmmaker John Krasinski took to Twitter to share his excitement that the sequel to his 2018 horror flick - which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in alongside his wife Emily Blunt - will now be released on 28 May (21), four months earlier than previously planned.

The movie was originally due to hit theatres in May 2020, but like most films it was hit by a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of cinemas.

"They always say good things come to those who wait. Well… I think we've waited long enough," Krasinski tweeted.

What's more, 45 days after its theatrical release, the motion picture will be available to watch on new streaming service, Paramount+.

  See also...

The sequel will follow the same family continuing their fight for survival outside of their hometown, and although Krasinski's character died in the first movie, he will make an appearance in the sequel through flashback sequences.

Blunt is back as his wife Evelyn Abbott with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as their kids Regan and Marcus.

New additions include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

The first picture proved to be a cultural phenomenon with both critics and audiences, raking in over $340 million (£245 million) worldwide on a budget of less than $20 million (£14 million) and nabbing an Oscar nomination for best sound editing.

Rumor has it, the movie franchise is getting a spin-off. John Krasinski is reportedly involved as a producer. He also came up with the idea for the new story, but Jeff Nichols is reported to write the script and direct the project.

