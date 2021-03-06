Kelly Rowland Hesitant to Watch Britney Documentary Due to Lack of Pop Star's Involvement

WENN Movie

The Destiny's Child singer admits she hasn't watched the controversial Britney Spears documentary because the Southern Belle was not involved in the film making.

Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland is "having a hard time wanting to watch" the recent documentary about Britney Spears' conservatorship.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" and the programme's "After Show" on Thursday (04Mar21), Kelly explained that she has some reservations about watching the film because Britney didn't participate in it herself.

"I haven't seen the Britney doc. I'm having a hard time wanting to watch it," she sighed. "I really respect when artists say, 'This is a documentary, it's OK to watch this.' I respect their space and their privacy and their point of view. And their story, what they feel their story is, from their brains, their hearts their mouths. So, I try and respect that."

However, Kelly concluded, "But everybody says they really enjoy it, so that's great."

The Destiny's Child singer also weighed in on the changing media landscape since Britney's much-publicised breakdown in 2008, and insisted that social media has a lot more power these days than it ever did back then.

"Now it's social media, and social media is people. From her perspective, (the negativity came from) journalists and all these people in the media. But now social media is people. So people need to just be kind. Period," she said.

Following the documentary release, Britney received apology from former boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

The NSYNC member regretted his treatment of Britney and his former Super Bowl collaborator Janet Jackson.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he said. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."