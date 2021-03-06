 
 

'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn' Wins Golden Bear at 2021 Berlinale

The social satire movie directed by Radu Jude and fronted by Katia Pascariu has taken home the top prize at this year's virtual Berlin International Film Festival.

AceShowbiz - The Golden Bear for best film at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival has been won by "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn".

The 71st edition of the festival ran as an industry-focused, online-only edition from 1-5 March (21), the Competition and Encounters prizes were revealed via a video presentation by the juries, hosted by artistic director Carlo Chatrian.

The social satire, directed by Radu Jude, was shot in Romania during the summer of 2020 amid the pandemic, and stars Katia Pascariu as a school teacher who finds her career and reputation on the line after a personal sex tape is leaked onto the Internet.

Romanian filmmaker Jude previously won the best director Silver Bear with "Aferim!".

This year, the Berlinale awarded its first ever gender-neutral acting awards, replacing the best actor and actress prizes.

Maren Eggert won the inaugural best performance prize for Maria Schrader's "I'm Your Man", and Lilla Kizlinger won best supporting performance for Bence Fliegauf's "Forest - I See You Everywhere".

The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize went to Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi's episodic "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy". And Hungary's Denes Nagy took home a Silver Bear for best director for his feature debut "Natural Light", about a Hungarian army officer in the Second World War.

Other winners included; South Korea's Hong Sangsoo, who best screenplay for Introduction, and Yibran Asuad for editing "A Cop Movie", directed by Mexico's Alonso Ruizpalacios, which will soon screen on Netflix.

This year's international jury comprised six previous Golden Bear winners: Ildiko Enyedi, Nadav Lapid, Adina Pintilie, Gianfranco Rosi, Jasmila Zbanic, and Mohammad Rasoulof, who watched the films from Tehran as he remains under house arrest.

The Berlinale is planning to hold a physical awards ceremony to hand out the honours during its Summer Special event, set to run 9-20 June

