Lisa Marie Presley Asks Judge to Declare Her Single Amid Long-Running Divorce Battle

The only daughter of Elvis Presley is fed up with her estranged husband for dragging their divorce proceedings so she asks judge to declare her legally single.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley has urged the judge overseeing her ongoing divorce and custody battle to end the legal spat so she can get on with her life.

The singer and her estranged husband Michael Lockwood have been separated for almost five years, and she wants to move on.

In new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Lisa Marie claims Lockwood refuses to agree to terminate their marriage, despite the fact she filed for divorce back in June, 2016, and she's requesting a bifurcation, which will allow her to become legally single, "so that I can move forward with my life."

Presley and Lockwood recently ended a long-running custody battle over their 12-year-old twin daughters, and she was granted joint custody of the girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

  See also...

The decision came after Lockwood argued the suicide of Benjamin Keough last year (20), Presley's 27-year-old son from another marriage, could send his ex back into drug and alcohol abuse.

He claimed his kids told him Presley "walked around the house with a gun in her hand in 2017."

He stated, "There was at least one gun on the premises of her home at the time of her son's suicide and it is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have access to this gun or others. Thus, there is a significantly higher risk to the safety of the children which would ordinarily justify 100 percent physical custody to (me) at this time in such circumstances."

But a judge found no reason not to grant Presley joint custody.

"The court finds that the conflict between the parties and their communication difficulties have had a detrimental (effect on) the children's best interests," Justice Dianna J. Gould-Saltman declared.

