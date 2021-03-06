 
 

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Debut Silk Sonic's First Single

The pair have launched 'Leave the Door Open', their first single as a duo, as they are gearing up for the release of their upcoming debut studio album titled 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'.

  Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released Silk Sonic's first single, "Leave the Door Open".

The pair have teamed up to record an album called "An Evening With Silk Sonic", and the first tune from the record - which also features "special guest host" Bootsy Collins - is out now with a music video, which sees them dripping in pieces from Bruno's Lacoste x Ricky Regal Collection.

The "Finesse" singer has just teamed up with Lacoste to launch his new lifestyle brand, Ricky Regal.

"Inspired by a lust for life and an entrepreneurial Midas touch, the collection bridges Bruno's enigmatic personality and distinct style with Lacoste's iconic blend of sport and luxury," the company said in a statement.

Teasing the new single and record from his new outfit, Bruno previously tweeted, "We locked in and made an album. The band's called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5. (sic)"

Rapper Anderson tweeted, "WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!! (sic)"

The pair are no strangers to working together, after they toured with each other on the 35-year-old singer's "24K Magic World Tour" in 2017.

Bruno hasn't dropped an album since 2016's "24K Magic".

Details of their upcoming collaborative album are still sketchy, but there was speculation that the pair had worked on new material with Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers and a member of Disclosure after a video emerged on social media of the quartet at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

