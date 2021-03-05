 
 

Report: Ryan Reynolds Furious Over Disney's Censorship on 'Deadpool 3'

20th Century Fox
Movie

Though the Mouse House has previously committed to make an R-rated 'Deadpool 2' sequel, the studio is reportedly still trying to push a PG-13 threequel on Reynolds.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Disney have a fallout, if a new report to be trusted. The Canadian actor is allegedly not happy with the Mouse House for putting censorship on his planned upcoming project "Deadpool 3".

According to GeekTyrant, a source who works on the Fox Studios lot says Reynolds has "had it with Disney and doesn't want to have anything to do with them." As for what has angered the Merc with the Mouth depicter, it is said that the husband of Blake Lively is tired of the Disney "censorship bulls**t."

Though Disney previously announced that it has committed to make an R-rated "Deadpool 3", the studio is reportedly still trying to push a PG-13 "Deadpool" movie and now Reynolds is reportedly saying "enough is enough."

  See also...

While neither Disney nor Reynolds has commented on the report of their supposed fallout, the site cites Popcorned Planet as another movie news platform which corroborates its story. It additionally reports that Reynolds's Deadpool is supposed to "fill in the Stan Lee cameos in the Marvel movies from now on."

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed in January that "Deadpool 3" would be an R-rated movie. "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," he said in an interview with Collider.

Reynolds later joked that he duped Disney into giving the greenlight by showing the bosses other Marvel movies. "I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2," he tweeted at the time.

Later in the same month, he claimed that the threequel was supposed to be a road trip movie with Logan a.k.a. Wolverine. "Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real," he wrote on Twitter, referring to "Rashomon", a 1950 Japanese psychological thriller/crime film directed by Akira Kurosawa.

