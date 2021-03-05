Jon Gosselin Feels Kids' Failure in Contacting Him Post-COVID Battle a Form of Parent Alienation

Instagram Celebrity

When sitting down with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star opened up about how his children, who live with his ex Kate, reacted to news about him contracting the deadly virus.

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin has not heard anything from his estranged children during and after his hospitalization for COVID-19. The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star shared his feelings about the situation he suggested as parent alienation in a preview from the Friday, March 5 episode of "The Dr. Oz Show".

During the particular episode, Jon discussed with host Dr. Mehmet Oz whether he has contact with any of his kids who live with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. As his response, Jon candidly confessed, "No, I didn't hear from them." He then made a point that Hannah, his 16-year-old daughter who lives with him, might have told Leah, his college-aged daughter living with Kate, about his coronavirus diagnosis.

When pressed by Dr. Oz host about why his kids did not reach out to him, the 43-year-old answered, "There's just a disconnect." Elaborating further on the difficult situation they were in, he stated, "Whether it's parent alienation, I can't really reach out to them and there's legalities. I can't go to where they move, it would be trespassing."

Though there was a chance that he was being alienated, Jon still wanted all of his children to know that he loves them. "What I really want to say is I love you, my door is always open, you're welcome anytime, there's no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things," he said. "You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin."

Jon and Kate called it quits in 2009 after ten years of marriage. The pair share 20-year-old twins, Madelyn and Cara, as well as 16-year-old sextuplets, Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel. Both Hannah and Collin have been living with Jon since 2018.

Back in 2020, Jon accused Kate of alienating Collin and Hannah from their other siblings. He made the claims when speaking to Alec Lace on the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast. "Right now, it's very tumultuous, pretty much, because there's no contact between Collin and his other siblings," he spilled, before adding, "The problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation."

As for his COVID battle, Jon admitted in January 2021 that he was rushed to the hospital after having a 104.8 degree fever. Recalling his ordeal, the former reality star told Dr. Oz, "I had to wait in the ER. It was packed, like, the hospital was full and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room."