 
 

Megan Thee Stallion to Rebuild Home for Elderly and Single Moms Affected by Houston Deep Freeze

Megan Thee Stallion to Rebuild Home for Elderly and Single Moms Affected by Houston Deep Freeze
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Savage' rapper has joined forces with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services for the relief effort of the deadly winter storms.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and charity officials to help rebuild homes for those in need in her native Houston, Texas following their recent deep freeze.

The "Savage" rapper has joined forces with the politician and executives at the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services to provide aid to senior citizens and single mothers whose properties were impacted by the deadly winter storms which struck late last month (February 2021).

The new initiative will be supported by bosses at brands Megan is affiliated with, such as Revlon, Fashion Nova, and Coach, as well as her label 300 Entertainment, and Dolce & Gabbana.

And her "Body" music video co-star Taraji P. Henson and Maroon 5, her new collaborators on the song "Beautiful Mistakes", have also been listed as donors to the fund, which will continue for the next two years, reports Billboard.com.

  See also...

In a statement, the hip-hop sensation said, "Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown."

"I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."

Megan isn't the only Houston native to give back to the community following the snow storms - Travis Scott (II) and Beyonce Knowles have also stepped up to help the less fortunate in their hometown.

You can share this post!

Alex Pettyfer to Bring Late John Bindon Back to Life in 'The Chelsea Cowboy'

Jason Sudeikis 'Not Ready' for Serious Relationship Amid Keeley Hazell Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Representative Maxine Waters Loves Megan Thee Stallion's 'Audacity' in 'WAP'

Representative Maxine Waters Loves Megan Thee Stallion's 'Audacity' in 'WAP'

Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba Recording 'Banger' Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba Recording 'Banger' Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Most Read
Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Celebrity

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease