Alleged Assault Victim of Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Details Years of Harassment

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - An alleged victim of Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty, who was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender last year, has come forward with more details about how the couple pressured her to recant her statement. Speaking with Daily Beast, a woman named Jennifer also talked about their intimidation tactics against her.

The report stated that the "Anaconda" raptress and her associates have harassed her for years, prompting her to move three times in 2020 out of fear for her safety. Jennifer also claimed that they tried to bribe her to recant her accusation.

Jennifer added that she was often approached by people who were associated with the Trinidadian star. One of them gave her number to Nicki who later called her. According to Jennifer, the raptress offered to fly her to Los Angeles or Atlanta.

Meanwhile, another one contacted Jennifer's cousin in North Carolina, offering $500,000 for Jennifer to speak with Kenneth's lawyer. In another occasion, Jennifer was offered $20,000 in cash by a man if she agreed to sign a letter that she lied about her assault. Jennifer said that she rejected all offers.

Prior to this, a woman shared a video of her tearfully pleading with the raptress and her husband to leave her and her family alone. "This message is for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty," the woman, who said to be the victim of Kenneth said in the clip that went viral earlier this year.

"Tell your f**king people to leave my family alone, okay! Don't call my f**king family! You don't call my brothers! Don't call anybody! Leave me and my family the f**k alone!" she pleaded.

Back in March 2020, Kenneth, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995, turned himself into federal custody after "knowingly" failing to register as a sex offender in California which is considered a federal crime. He moved to Los Angeles in July ahead of his marriage to Nicki in October of the same year. "Kenneth Petty self-surrendered to the U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles today," spokesperson Lynzey Donahue said in a statement at the time.

According to Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), a sex offender is "required to update their registration in each jurisdiction they reside, are employed, or attend school." Kenneth was later released on a $20,000 bond.