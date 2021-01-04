Kenneth Petty's Alleged Rape Victim Tearfully Asks Nicki Minaj and Husband to Leave Her Alone

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker and her registered sex offender husband have been accused of trying to pay his rape victim in exchange for retracting her claims about being sexually assaulted by him back in 1995.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj just can't enjoy her new peaceful life as a mother. After treating her fans to a first look at her son, the raptress is dealing with bad press that has something to do with her husband Kenneth Petty's past crime.

An alleged rape victim of Kenneth has posted a video that portrayed the couple in a bad light. In the clip, the woman drove her car while tearfully pleading with the raptress and her husband to leave her and her family alone.

"This message is for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty," the woman said in the clip, which has gone viral. "Tell your f**king people to leave my family alone, okay! Don't call my f**king family! You don't call my brothers! Don't call anybody! Leave me and my family the f**k alone!"

The woman didn't give the context as to why she made the video, but she previously accused Nicki and her husband Kenneth of trying to pay her in exchange for her to retract her story about being sexually assaulted by Kenneth back in 1995.

"In March of 2020, I got a call from a mutual friend of Kenneth and my brother, and he said that he could connect me to them and make this go away," she said in another video posted back in November 2020. "When he said he could connect me to them, meaning Nicki and Kenny, and when he said he could make this go away, I thought the agreement was going to be: if I don't speak to anybody about them they wouldn't speak to anybody about me. End of story. Well, that's not what happened."

The woman claimed that she has been harassed after turning down Nicki's offer. "What happened was this mutual person offered me $20,000 to write a letter stating that I lied about Kenny assaulting me. I didn't want to do it. I got a phone call from Nicki Minaj herself saying she got word that I was willing to help them out in this [failing to register as a sex offender] situation... She said that she could send her publicist, Joe, out to where I was living at the time...," she added. "After that phone call with Nicki, the only contact I had was from street goons."

Fellow raptress Khia weighed in on it at the time, posting on her Instagram account, "So Nicki Van D#### tried to pay PETTYPHILE victim off so he could get his charges dropped and get off the sex registry?" She added in the caption, "PETTYPHILE A## Should Be In Jail. Why Is Nick Van D#### Contacting The Victim On PETTYPHILE Behalf? Ooop."