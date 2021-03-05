 
 

Kate Middleton's Mom Reveals Hope With Pippa's Unborn Second Child

Carole Middleton confirms that her younger daughter is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews, months after the news broke in December 2020.

AceShowbiz - Carole Middleton is about to become a grandmother again and she couldn't help telling the world the good news. The mother of Duchess of Cambrige Kate Middleton has confirmed her younger daughter Pippa Middleton's pregnancy with her second child.

In an interview for the April edition of Good Housekeeping U.K., on which she is featured on the cover, she alludes to her hope for a better time when her new grandchild arrives. "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild," the 66-year-old businesswoman tells the publication.

Pippa was first reported to be expecting her second child with James Matthews in December 2020. At the time, a source close to the family told Page Six, "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted."

The couple has not publicly confirmed the pregnancy, but the 37-year-old author has been seen sporting a baby bump in London in recent weeks. The baby will join their first child, son Arthur Michael William, who was born on October 15, 2018 at St Mary's Hospital, London.

Pippa and James tied the knot on May 20, 2017 at St Mark's Church, at Englefield Estate, Berkshire, near Bucklebury Manor, the Middleton family home. Back in September 2019, the English socialite opened up about motherhood in Waitrose Weekend fitness column. "Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," she wrote at that time.

"I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram," she continued sharing. "Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Pippa went on to elaborate, "The classes have structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength, but there's also free play." She then added, "Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit."

Carole, meanwhile, is also a grandmother to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, Kate Middleton's three children with Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge also gave birth to all of her three children in Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital.

