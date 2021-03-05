 
 

Meghan Markle Defended by 'Suit' Producer Amid Bullying Allegations

The executive producer of the legal drama series insists the bully described in the media is not the Meghan he knew when she was still working on the TV set.

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's former "Suits" producer has spoken out to defend the former actress amid allegations of bullying royal staffmembers, insisting she should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Officials at Queen Elizabeth II's royal residence, Buckingham Palace, have launched an investigation into claims suggesting Prince Harry's wife mistreated aides at their former Kensington Palace home, allegedly driving two members of staff out of the household, while she is said to have undermined the confidence of a third.

The Duchess has denied the accusations and expressed sadness at "this latest attack on her character" and her old colleague, Jon Cowan, who served as executive producer on "Suits", insists the bully described in the press is not the Meghan he knew.

"It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," the TV writer tweeted in response to the accusations made against her.

"Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Meghan quit her lead role in legal drama "Suits" in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry. They wed in 2018 and are currently expecting their second child.

The bullying scandal emerges just days before the Sunday (07Mar21) premiere of Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess accuses her husband's family of "perpetuating falsehoods" about the couple, contributing to its decision to step down as senior royals and relocate to her native California last year (20).

