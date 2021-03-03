Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

WENN/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

A representative for the Duchess of Sussex additionally calls the claims by royal aides, who accuse the expectant mom of humiliating and reducing staff members to tears, an 'attack on her character.'

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle has fired back at bullying allegations leveled at her by royal aides. After reports surfaced of the expectant mom allegedly humiliating and reducing staff members to tears during her time at Kensington Palace, a representative for the Duchess of Sussex calls the accusations an "attack on her character."

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character," the spokesperson says in a statement addressing the bullying claims, "particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

The statement continues, "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Meghan and Prince Harry's lawyers, meanwhile, hit back by making an allegation against the palace. The lawyers claim The Times was "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" before the Sussexes' highly anticipated tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey airs on March 7.

In its article published on Tuesday, March 2, The Sunday Times cited unnamed sources who claimed that they wanted to tell their side as they're concerned about how such matters are handled by the palace. The sources said the bullying drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.

In one alleged incident, a royal aide who had been anticipating a confrontation with Meghan told a colleague, "I can't stop shaking." Another ex-staffer said the situation felt "more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying."

The outlet noted that Meghan and Harry's former communications secretary Jason Knauf made a complaint in October 2018, seemingly to convince the palace to protect its staff, but no investigation was done.

"I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable," the HR complaint read. "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights."

Knauf reportedly continued, "She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y." He added, "I remain concerned that nothing will be done."

As for how the palace reacted to the complaint, one of the sources said, "The institution just protected Meghan constantly. All the men in grey suits who she hates have a lot to answer for, because they did absolutely nothing to protect people."