Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Confirms They Welcomed Baby No. 6 via Surrogate

WENN Celebrity

Hilaria Baldwin breaks her silence amid speculations on whether or not she carried her fifth child herself, confirming that she and husband Alec turned to surrogacy for their youngest child.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria wanted to add a new baby girl to their family after suffering two pregnancy losses to give their children the little sister they "craved."

The couple stunned fans earlier this week (begs01Mar21) by showing off the latest addition to the family - a daughter named Lucia, who arrived just five months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo.

Now the yoga instructor has opened up about why the stars wanted to expand their brood once again, revealing their four older kids were so saddened by her second miscarriage in late 2019, when she had been expecting a girl, they decided to make their dreams for a sister come true.

Sharing the story on Instagram on Thursday, beside a sweet photo of Lucia sleeping beside Eduardo, Hilaria wrote, "Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos (little Baldwins) craved so much to have a little sister."

"Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter."

"When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them."

She continued, "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief - braver than us... and they held out hope. To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."

Now the Baldwins are enjoying "living each day" and "bonding" as Hilaria went on to hint at the surrogate mother and officials who helped to make their family complete.

"We are... grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucia into the world," she added. "Maria Lucia Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives - almost like twins, we love you so much."

Hilaria and Alec, who wed in 2012, are also parents to Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo, who range in age from seven to two while "The Departed" star shares 25-year-old daughter, model Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.