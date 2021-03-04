Meghan Markle Accuses Palace of 'Perpetuating Falsehoods' in New Oprah Trailer

CBS TV

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is getting candid in a new trailer for highly-anticipated "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special". In the new promo, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen firing back at the British royals.

"How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" host Oprah Winfrey asked Meghan in the dramatic teaser that was unveiled on March 3. To the question, Meghan responds by expressing her frustration with the palace.

The wife of Prince Harry says, "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things - I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already."

The new promo arrives after Meghan was accused of bullying members of staff at Kensington Palace. According a formal complaint made by Jason Knauf, the former communications secretary for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Meghan's rude behaviour made two members of staff out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third. The "Suits" alum were also accused of leaving staff members in tears at times.

In response to the accusations, a spokesperson for Meghan said in a statement, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, officials at Queen Elizabeth II's royal residence, Buckingham Palace, shared that they would "are clearly very concerned about allegations" and "will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," they stated.