'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" has released the first two promos for the highly-anticipated interview between Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle as well as Prince Harry. In the promos, which were released on Sunday, February 28, the couple seemingly gets candid in the interview.

"You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah says to Prince Harry. The said shocking revelations seemingly are about the Duke of Sussex's late mother Princess Diana.

The British prince goes on to share, "My biggest concern was history repeating itself. I'm really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago."

According to CBS, "Oprah with Meghan and Harry" features Oprah speaking with "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family," the statement continued.

Prior to this, it was said that Meghan and Harry would potentially lose all of their royal privileges ahead of the 90-minute tell-all sit-down. Harry allegedly was more than likely to be stripped of his three remaining honorary military titles, his patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League and the London Marathon. Additionally, he might lose any other links with the Royal Family organizations.

As for Meghan, the former "Suits" actress might also have to step down as patron of the National Theatre. The report further claimed that Meghan and Harry most likely need to give up their links with the Commonwealth.