 
 

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos
CBS
TV

According to CBS, 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' features Oprah speaking with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as well as her husband Prince Harry in a wide-ranging interview.'

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" has released the first two promos for the highly-anticipated interview between Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle as well as Prince Harry. In the promos, which were released on Sunday, February 28, the couple seemingly gets candid in the interview.

"You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah says to Prince Harry. The said shocking revelations seemingly are about the Duke of Sussex's late mother Princess Diana.

The British prince goes on to share, "My biggest concern was history repeating itself. I'm really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago."

  See also...

According to CBS, "Oprah with Meghan and Harry" features Oprah speaking with "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family," the statement continued.

Prior to this, it was said that Meghan and Harry would potentially lose all of their royal privileges ahead of the 90-minute tell-all sit-down. Harry allegedly was more than likely to be stripped of his three remaining honorary military titles, his patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League and the London Marathon. Additionally, he might lose any other links with the Royal Family organizations.

As for Meghan, the former "Suits" actress might also have to step down as patron of the National Theatre. The report further claimed that Meghan and Harry most likely need to give up their links with the Commonwealth.

You can share this post!

Rumors of Amber Heard Being Fired From 'Aquaman 2' Deemed 'Inaccurate'
Related Posts
Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Prince Harry Knew Meghan Markle Was the One on Their Second Date

Prince Harry Knew Meghan Markle Was the One on Their Second Date

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Is Meghan Markle Hinting at 2nd Baby's Sex With Her Ring?

Is Meghan Markle Hinting at 2nd Baby's Sex With Her Ring?

Most Read
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing Black Man's Story Over Unauthorized Biopic
TV

Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing Black Man's Story Over Unauthorized Biopic

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Production of 'Truth Be Told' Season 2 Comes to a Halt Due to Protesters

Production of 'Truth Be Told' Season 2 Comes to a Halt Due to Protesters

Anthony Mackie Feared 'Falcon' TV Series Wouldn't Be as Good as Marvel Movies

Anthony Mackie Feared 'Falcon' TV Series Wouldn't Be as Good as Marvel Movies

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series

Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners

Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue