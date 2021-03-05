Lupita Nyong'o Cried as She Watched Penelope Cruz Read 'Sulwe' Children's Book to Her Daughter

WENN Celebrity

The '12 Years a Slave' actress was deeply touched when she watched her '355' co-star read and explain her children's book to daughter on the set of their movie.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lupita Nyong'o was deeply moved when she overheard co-star Penelope Cruz reading her book to her daughter.

The "12 Years a Slave" Oscar winner was thrilled when the Spanish actress revealed "Sulwe" was on daughter Luna's reading list and both women had a very special moment during a break on the set of their film "The 355".

"It was the very first time I heard my book read out loud," Lupita explains. "She read it to her daughter and at some point she started crying and I started crying as well, because it was so moving to see someone else, from a very different cultural background, touched by the story."

"Her daughter, this whole thing of colourism was so new to her, so to watch Penelope explain to her daughter what this was about, I could just tell that the book had longer legs than even I had imagined."

"Sulwe" follows the story of a young girl who wishes for her dark skin to be lighter.

Inspired by Lupita's own childhood struggle and accompanied by a song which she co-wrote with K'naan, the book is going to be turned into a Disney musical movie.

"Sulwe is going to be an animated movie!! Thank you to the readers of all ages who have joined #Sulwe on her starry ride. I'm so excited for this next adventure on @Netflix! #BrightnessIsJustWhoYouAre," the actress previously gushed.

She received congratulations and warm messages from fellow celebrities like Diane Kruger and Ciara.