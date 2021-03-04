 
 

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

This is hardly the first time for the 'TROLLZ' rapper to insult the late star as he rapped about Von on his new track 'ZAZA' while dissing Von's friend Lil Durk in the process.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine is not done mocking late rapper King Von. On Wednesday, March 3, the "GOOBA" spitter made use of Instagram account to taunt the "No Auto Dark" rapper, who was shot to death last year.

6ix9ine shared a slew of photos, one of which featured him sporting a T-shirt with King Von's portrait on it. "IF A N***A KILLA AINT DEAD YOU SHOULDNT WEAR NO RIP SHIRTS," he wrote in the caption, referencing Pooh Shiesty's "Back in Blood" bars. In another picture, the "TROLLZ" rapper was seen laying in the middle of the street, acting like he was dead. "#PickYaMan," so he wrote over the image.

This is hardly the first time for 6ix9ine to insult the late star. He rapped about Von on his new track "ZAZA" while dissing Von's friend Lil Durk in the process. "You ain't killed s**t, you let your man's die," he raps on the song. "They killed your cousin and your man and you still ain't do s**t."

6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Mollina complained about how his online antics put their daughter in danger as she received alleged threats and insults due to the controversy surrounding the rapper. "At the end of the day, we can all see that he clearly is on a mission," she said in an Instagram video back in February. "For the people who have the nerve to DM me about all this stuff going on, mention my child, who is completely innocent. I don't think a four-year-old, five-year-old, six-year-old, no matter around that age group, any child period should be--my daughter's so innocent, she don't even know she's being called a b***h online."

"This beef s**t, it shouldn't involve women, it shouldn't involve children, it shouldn't involve any of that," she continued. Calling her baby daddy's behaviour "disgusting," she also added, "Especially when it comes down to people thinking that he actually cares... Now, my daughter is being brought into some s**t that has nothing to do with her. Why [she's] being harassed online for s**t that he's doing?"

