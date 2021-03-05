Catherine Zeta-Jones Heartbroken by Cousin's Death

WENN Celebrity

The 'Ocean's Twelve' actress is mourning the loss of his 'beautiful' cousin Gemma as the star remembers her relative as 'an extraordinary mother to her five children.'

AceShowbiz - Catherine Zeta-Jones has been left devastated following the death of her "beautiful" cousin Gemma.

The "Ocean's Twelve" star took to Instagram to share the sad news about her relative's passing on 13 February (21) alongside a picture of Gemma.

"On February 13th my beautiful cousin Gemma left us in this world," Catherine wrote. "She was truly a 'Gem' to us all and she was truly an extraordinary mother to her five children. Tomorrow she will take her final resting place. Join my family and I and leave a light on for Gemma tonight."

Catherine's husband Michael Douglas' son Cameron was among those commenting on her post, writing, "My heart is with you and the Fam."

Fans were also quick to offer their condolences, with one writing, "Sending my sincerest condolences and all my love to you and your family, Cath... my thoughts are with you all: may your beautiful cousin Gemma rest in peace."

The sad news came nearly three months after the Douglas clan welcomed a new addition to their family. A bouncing baby boy was delivered by Cameron's girlfriend Viviane. It's the second child for the couple.

"This year has been really tough on all of us, but God has sent us a blessing. Ryder I love you so much," proud mom Viviane announced the baby's arrival and revealed her daughter's reaction to having a brother, "ps: Lua is processing the news."

Cameron recently regained his full freedom after his supervised release ended early. He previously spent more than six years in prison for drug-related offences after becoming addicted to heroin and cocaine. He was released in the summer of 2016.