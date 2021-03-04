 
 

Tiger Woods May Face Reckless Driving Charge as Police Search for Black Box

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously stated that there would not be any charges filed against the pro golfer, noting that the single-car collision was 'purely an accident.'

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods is not completely in the clear from the law following a serious rollover car accident last month. The pro golfer may face a charge for misdemeanor reckless driving for causing the incident that landed him in the hospital.

While Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously stated that there would not be any charges filed against the athlete, multiple law enforcement sources now say that a search warrant has been issued to seize a black box in Tiger's SUV. The items listed in the warrant are likely to be used to determine what caused the crash.

The warrant does not mention "reckless driving" or any possible crime committed by Tiger, but per TMZ's report, a judge is prohibited from signing a search warrant unless there's probable cause of a crime. That's the essence of the 4th Amendment to the Constitution.

The sources additionally lay out two possible ways of the warrant being issued. It's either a member of the Sheriff's Dept. went into the judge's chambers to discuss the warrant and mentioned reckless driving, or the judge simply looked at the documents and determined there was probable cause of possible reckless driving.

The sources go on stressing that the purpose of examining the black box is to find possible evidence of reckless driving. The sources, however, once again stress that there was no evidence of impaired driving on Tiger's part, meaning he was not under the influence when the crash occurred.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously said in a news conference the sportsman's SUV had been traveling at a "relatively greater speed than normal" when it crossed the center divide in the road and crashed into trees, causing the vehicle to roll over on Tuesday morning, February 23.

Sheriff Villanueva revealed investigators will be examining the black box from the SUV to gather information on its speed, as well as Tiger's cell phone records to determine if he had been distracted when he lost control, but there will not be any charges filed against the star. "This is purely an accident," the sheriff said one day after the accident.

Tiger was transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center where he underwent a surgery for his injured legs and was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai on February 26. In his first tweet since the accident, he wrote, "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

