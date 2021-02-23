Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Instagram Celebrity

In an Instagram video, the 'TROLLZ' spitter's baby mama Sara Mollina claims that her innocent daughter has received threats and insults due to the controversy surrounding the rapper.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) has been known for his antics that some people found offensive. The "GOOBA" rapper often lands in hot water for that and most recently, he caught flak after he made some disparaging comments about late rapper King Von. Apparently, now the backlash doesn't only go towards him but also his innocent baby daughter.

In an Instagram video on Monday, February 22, Tekashi's baby mama Sara Mollina claimed that her daughter received alleged threats and insults due to the controversy surrounding the rapper. "At the end of the day, we can all see that he clearly is on a mission," she said. "For the people who have the nerve to DM me about all this stuff going on, mention my child, who is completely innocent. I don't think a four-year-old, five-year-old, six-year-old, no matter around that age group, any child period should be--my daughter's so innocent, she don't even know she's being called a b***h online."

Sara went on to say, "This beef s**t, it shouldn't involve women, it shouldn't involve children, it shouldn't involve any of that." Calling her baby daddy's behaviour "disgusting," she also added, "Especially when it comes down to people thinking that he actually cares... Now, my daughter is being brought into some s**t that has nothing to do with her. Why [she's] being harassed online for s**t that he's doing?"

"My heart goes to those who--whose family is being brought up. I don't think the dead should be spoken on. I think it's disgusting to use other people's hurt and pain to hurt them. ... He has no relationship with my daughter," she added.

"PSA . I've been harrassed and threatened because of his actions . I have every right to speak on the situation and protect my daughter and myself from what what ever harm he might put us through with his wreckless beefs that he's taking on and provoking with people he has no business playing with," so Sara wrote in the caption.

Tekashi enraged people for dissing fellow rapper Lil Durk over the death of his friend Von, who was gunned down last November at an Atlanta nightclub, in his new song "ZAZA". "You ain't killed s**t, you let your man's die," he raps on the song. "They killed your cousin and your man and you still ain't do s**t."