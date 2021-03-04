 
 

Sheck Wes Steps Closer to His Basketball Dreams by Signing to French Professional Team

Sheck Wes Steps Closer to His Basketball Dreams by Signing to French Professional Team
After coming up with the announcement that the 'Mo Bamba' rapper will be joining their rooster starting May 2021, Paris Basketball shares a video of him practicing on the court.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Sheck Wes is trading in the concert stage for the basketball court after signing to a professional team in France.

The star, real name Khadimou Fall, tried to pursue his hoop dreams last year when he entered the National Basketball Association Draft, but after failing to be picked up by the top North American teams, he's decided to head to Europe, where the New York City native has now landed a spot on the roster at Paris Basketball.

A statement issued by team officials reads, "We are glad to announce that @sheckwes signs with #ParisBasketball. The player from NYC will join the pro team starting May 2021. Further details will be shared in the days to come." The team also shared via its official Instagram account a clip of Sheck practicing on the court with a note that read, "Been Ballin @sheckwes."

The stars of Paris Basketball play in LNB Pro B, the second division of the men's professional Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB).

Sheck has since confirmed reports about his signing to Paris Basketball. Posting the same picture shared by the French professional basketball team, he tweeted, "WE DROPPING IN PARIS !!!!!!!!!! BALLING LIKE A PRO !!!"

This was not the first time the 22-year-old rapper informed his fans about his move to Paris. Back in November 2020, he posted an Instagram video of him practicing with a note that read, "BEENBALLIN OUT NOW. I WANT TO THANK EVERYONE FOR THE Maoda."

"I WILL BE TAKING MY TALENTS OVERSEAS TO THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF PARIS TO JOIN @ paris.basket CLUB, STAY TUNED," he continued in the caption of the post. "PARIS MON TELEPHONE SONNE TOUJOURS # HELL2PARADISE."

The "Mo Bamba" rapper is still signed to a joint recording deal with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott (II)'s Cactus Jack labels.

