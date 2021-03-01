Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Instagram Celebrity

The 15-time major championship winner breaks his silence five days after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident that caused him serious injuries on his leg.

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods has broken his silence following the horrifying car accident earlier this month. The pro golfer returned to Twitter for the first time since the bad single-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday, February 28 to thank his fans for their support.

That day, various golfers who played during the WGC-Workday Championship honored Tiger by wearing a red shirt to imitate his signature look on the golf course. It moved the 15-time major championship winner who took to the blue bird app to express his feelings.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," he wrote on late Sunday. Admitting that he has gone through "tough time" amid his recovery, he added, "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."



Tiger has been hospitalized since February 23 after his Genesis GV80 SUV crossed the center divide in the road and crashed into trees while he was traveling at a "relatively greater speed than normal" on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road. He was transported to the trauma center at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in stable condition with serious injuries.

The athlete suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity, meaning the bone was shattered in at least 2 places and broke through the skin. He went through an extensive surgery during which doctor inserted "a rod into the tibia" to stabilize it.

The 45-year-old also suffered serious injuries to his right ankle and foot, which were stabilized "with a combination of screws and pins." Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, explained, "Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

On Friday, February 26, Tiger was transferred to Cedars-Sinai, where he is currently hospitalized.