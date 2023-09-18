 

Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles

Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles
Cover Images/Ryan Hartford
Celebrity

The former NBA star, who used to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, accidentally smashes his white Mercedes Benz car into a parked car, prompting it to hit another car which is parked in front of it.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom was "shaken up" following an accident. The former NBA star, who used to play for Los Angeles Lakers, is revealed to have been involved in an incident after he accidentally crashed his car into two parked cars in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, September 17, the 43-year-old athlete's condition following the car crash was spilled to TMZ by his representative. Speaking to the outlet, Gina Rodriguez stated that he was "a little shaken up" after the accident. Gina added that he did not suffer any injuries and did not need medical assistance.

Lamar was involved in a car accident around 3 A.M. on Monday, September 11. About how it happened, his rep explained that he was driving his white Mercedes Benz car in a neighborhood which was not far from his house. At that time, he was on his way from his friend's place in Northridge.

At one point, the former basketball player dropped his phone inside the car. He attempted to put his phone back on its place by reaching down to retrieve it. However, he lost control and crashed into a white car which was parked on the street. The car bumped into another car which was parked in front of it. Due to the incident, the airbags in his car deployed and the car itself is now "mangled."

  Editors' Pick

LAPD arrived at the scene to observe after the crash. According to the outlet, the officers had a conversation with Lamar to ask him if he was drinking at that time. In return, Lamar declared that he was not. He allegedly let the authorities know that he owns a number of rehab facilities and he is sober.

Seemingly believing the former husband of Khloe Kardashian's claims with no doubts, the officers decided not to perform a field sobriety test. In addition, they did not make a police report of the accident.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident since the impacted cars had no passengers in them when the crash happened. Lamar was helped by LAPD who explained about the matter to owners of the affected cars. The owners came out of their homes and Lamar handed them his insurance information.

Later on, Lamar had his security drive him home while his Mercedes was towed. In photos obtained by TMZ, it could be seen that the right front part of his car was damaged. Similarly, the affected cars had similar damages on their back side.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out
Related Posts
Lamar Odom Sues Ex-Manager for Forging Docs to Steal His Home

Lamar Odom Sues Ex-Manager for Forging Docs to Steal His Home

Lamar Odom Supports Tristan Thompson's Transfer to Los Angeles Lakers

Lamar Odom Supports Tristan Thompson's Transfer to Los Angeles Lakers

Lamar Odom Set to Open Rehab Clinics in California

Lamar Odom Set to Open Rehab Clinics in California

Lamar Odom Recounts Khloe Kardashian 'Beating Up' Woman He Had Affair With

Lamar Odom Recounts Khloe Kardashian 'Beating Up' Woman He Had Affair With

Latest News
Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles
  • Sep 18, 2023

Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son
  • Sep 18, 2023

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200
  • Sep 18, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200

Artist of the Week: Doechii
  • Sep 18, 2023

Artist of the Week: Doechii

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games
  • Sep 18, 2023

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Travis Kelce Tight-Lipped on Taylor Swift Questions in Resurfaced Interview Amid Dating Rumors
  • Sep 18, 2023

Travis Kelce Tight-Lipped on Taylor Swift Questions in Resurfaced Interview Amid Dating Rumors

Most Read
Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors
Celebrity

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Cardi B Learns How to Prevent Public Drama From Beyonce

Cardi B Learns How to Prevent Public Drama From Beyonce

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance