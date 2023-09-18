Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles

Cover Images/Ryan Hartford Celebrity

The former NBA star, who used to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, accidentally smashes his white Mercedes Benz car into a parked car, prompting it to hit another car which is parked in front of it.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom was "shaken up" following an accident. The former NBA star, who used to play for Los Angeles Lakers, is revealed to have been involved in an incident after he accidentally crashed his car into two parked cars in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, September 17, the 43-year-old athlete's condition following the car crash was spilled to TMZ by his representative. Speaking to the outlet, Gina Rodriguez stated that he was "a little shaken up" after the accident. Gina added that he did not suffer any injuries and did not need medical assistance.

Lamar was involved in a car accident around 3 A.M. on Monday, September 11. About how it happened, his rep explained that he was driving his white Mercedes Benz car in a neighborhood which was not far from his house. At that time, he was on his way from his friend's place in Northridge.

At one point, the former basketball player dropped his phone inside the car. He attempted to put his phone back on its place by reaching down to retrieve it. However, he lost control and crashed into a white car which was parked on the street. The car bumped into another car which was parked in front of it. Due to the incident, the airbags in his car deployed and the car itself is now "mangled."

LAPD arrived at the scene to observe after the crash. According to the outlet, the officers had a conversation with Lamar to ask him if he was drinking at that time. In return, Lamar declared that he was not. He allegedly let the authorities know that he owns a number of rehab facilities and he is sober.

Seemingly believing the former husband of Khloe Kardashian's claims with no doubts, the officers decided not to perform a field sobriety test. In addition, they did not make a police report of the accident.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident since the impacted cars had no passengers in them when the crash happened. Lamar was helped by LAPD who explained about the matter to owners of the affected cars. The owners came out of their homes and Lamar handed them his insurance information.

Later on, Lamar had his security drive him home while his Mercedes was towed. In photos obtained by TMZ, it could be seen that the right front part of his car was damaged. Similarly, the affected cars had similar damages on their back side.

You can share this post!