 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Says She Doesn't Know Sabrina Carpenter 'At All' Amid 'Drivers License' Drama

Olivia Rodrigo Says She Doesn't Know Sabrina Carpenter 'At All' Amid 'Drivers License' Drama
Instagram
Celebrity

The 18-year-old singer made headlines after the hit song was released in January as fans speculated that the inspiration behind the song were Joshua Bassett and Sabrina.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out regarding the beef between her and Sabrina Carpenter over her hit song "Drivers License". During her appearance in the Tuesday, March 2, episode of Radio.com's "Live!", Olivia revealed that she barely knows Sabrina.

"I actually don't know her at all," the 18-year-old star shared. "I think we've met once or twice in passing, but I've never had a conversation with her."

The tension between the two started after it was speculated that Olivia's track "Drivers License" was about Sabrina and Joshua Bassett. Sabrina's "Skin" was allegedly a clapback track at the song, and when asked if she would do a rebuttal song, Olivia denied that any of her music was about the "Girl Meets World" alum and Joshua.

  See also...

She explained, "I don't think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don't know. I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about."

Olivia and her song "Drivers License" made headlines after it was released in January. Fans speculated that the inspiration behind the song was her "High School Musical: The Musical – The Series" co-star Joshua, whom she reportedly used to date.

Olivia was believed to throw shade at him and his current girlfriend Sabrina with the lyrics. "And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about," so Olivia sings on the track.

Meanwhile, Sabrina also released her own song "Skin" which was rumored to be a diss track against Olivia. "You can try/ To get under my, under my, under my skin/ While he's on mine/ Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin," the "Work It" alum sings. "I wish you knew that еven you/ Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in."

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account After Taking A Swipe at Gillian Anderson's Accent Switch
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Hot 100 for 7th Week With 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Hot 100 for 7th Week With 'Drivers License'

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Rules U.K. Singles Chart With Breakup Anthem 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo Rules U.K. Singles Chart With Breakup Anthem 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled After Taylor Swift Praises Her for 'Drivers License' Success

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled After Taylor Swift Praises Her for 'Drivers License' Success

Most Read
Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Celebrity

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine