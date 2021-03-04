Olivia Rodrigo Says She Doesn't Know Sabrina Carpenter 'At All' Amid 'Drivers License' Drama

Instagram Celebrity

The 18-year-old singer made headlines after the hit song was released in January as fans speculated that the inspiration behind the song were Joshua Bassett and Sabrina.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out regarding the beef between her and Sabrina Carpenter over her hit song "Drivers License". During her appearance in the Tuesday, March 2, episode of Radio.com's "Live!", Olivia revealed that she barely knows Sabrina.

"I actually don't know her at all," the 18-year-old star shared. "I think we've met once or twice in passing, but I've never had a conversation with her."

The tension between the two started after it was speculated that Olivia's track "Drivers License" was about Sabrina and Joshua Bassett. Sabrina's "Skin" was allegedly a clapback track at the song, and when asked if she would do a rebuttal song, Olivia denied that any of her music was about the "Girl Meets World" alum and Joshua.

She explained, "I don't think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don't know. I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about."

Olivia was believed to throw shade at him and his current girlfriend Sabrina with the lyrics.

Olivia was believed to throw shade at him and his current girlfriend Sabrina with the lyrics. "And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about," so Olivia sings on the track.

Meanwhile, Sabrina also released her own song "Skin" which was rumored to be a diss track against Olivia. "You can try/ To get under my, under my, under my skin/ While he's on mine/ Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin," the "Work It" alum sings. "I wish you knew that еven you/ Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in."