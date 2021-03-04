Cardi B Refuses to Get Into Bathtub Without Scrubbing It First

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Up' hitmaker opens up on her pet peeves, telling her online followers that she couldn't get into a bathtub without giving it a rigorous scrub beforehand.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B isn't "domestic."

The "Up" star doesn't typically enjoy doing housework, but Cardi has revealed she refuses to get in her bath without giving the tub a rigorous scrub beforehand.

Cardi made the confession after a social media follower pointed out that one of her Instagram Stories contradicted the lyrics to her chart-topping hit "WAP".

The fan wrote on Twitter, "@iamcardib said she 'don't cook or clean'. But she just washed her bath tub on her story (laughing and heart emojis) love to see ittt. (sic)"

In response, Cardi acknowledged she's not keen on housework - but insisted she'd never get in her bath tub if it's not clean.

She replied, "Baby I'm not domestic however I don't hop In no tub without me scrubbing it .Clean or dirty imma scrub for I get in .This p***y too pristine for allat. (sic)"

And when it was suggested that Cardi could just wipe the tub rather than scrubbing, she replied: "Wiping ? naaaa I'm scrubbing Wtf is wiping going to do ....If you wanna talk about really cleaning a tub ...let's talk about it ...Clorox ,soap and Ajax let that b**ch marinate and brush till your eyes bleed .I'm spoiled now but I have a Caribbean mom that had me cleaning. (sic)"

The femcee recently celebrated as her hit single "Up" was back at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 behind Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License".

"THANK YOU SOO MUCH DEADASS!" she wrote to her fans. "You guys been making dances so amazing, re making ya own version of the video recreating looks and it really lights my heart bright as a sunshine. I appreciate all the support from everybody posting and reposting."