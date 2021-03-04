Simon Cowell Back as Judge for 'America's Got Talent' Season 16

NBC TV

The British music mogul is set to return to join Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara for the upcoming season after taking a break following bicycle accident.

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell is returning to"America's Got Talent" alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

The new season of the long-running talent show will see the same judging panel back for the 16th series while Terry Crews will return as host.

A press release states, "To celebrate the return of America's favourite judging panel, "AGT" will be hosting one final nationwide 'Last Chance Audition' for the upcoming season on Saturday, March 6."

Hopefuls need to register over at AGTAuditions.com to book "a virtual audition slot" to be in with the chance of performing in front of the judges.

Last summer (20), Kelly Clarkson - who was judged by Simon when she appeared on, and won, the first series of "American Idol" - stepped in to temporarily replace the 61-year-old music mogul, after he was rushed to hospital to undergo a six-hour surgery after falling off his electric bicycle at his home in Malibu, California.

As a result of his injuries, he wasn't able to appear on the panel for the first few episodes of the NBC show.

However, Simon recently revealed he is feeling "better" now than before he broke his back in August.

In a joint interview with his co-star Sofia, he said, "I've got to be honest with you, it wasn't that bad actually breaking your back. I mean it wasn't great for 3 to 4 weeks but after that you get through it. I had to do so much exercise now. I actually feel better than I did before the accident."

He then quipped, "If you want to feel healthier, break your back."

Simon also joked that his co-stars had a "better time" without him.

But Sofia insisted he was wrong and claimed she had "nightmares" about his condition.

She said, "For me I had nightmares, it was heart-breaking to me not to have Simon my first season. I thought I needed him to back me up and teach me, to guide me. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep, I lost like 6lbs, I cried myself to sleep."

A release date for the premiere of the 16th season of "AGT" will be confirmed in due course.