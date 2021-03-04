 
 

Simon Cowell Back as Judge for 'America's Got Talent' Season 16

Simon Cowell Back as Judge for 'America's Got Talent' Season 16
NBC
TV

The British music mogul is set to return to join Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara for the upcoming season after taking a break following bicycle accident.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell is returning to"America's Got Talent" alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

The new season of the long-running talent show will see the same judging panel back for the 16th series while Terry Crews will return as host.

A press release states, "To celebrate the return of America's favourite judging panel, "AGT" will be hosting one final nationwide 'Last Chance Audition' for the upcoming season on Saturday, March 6."

Hopefuls need to register over at AGTAuditions.com to book "a virtual audition slot" to be in with the chance of performing in front of the judges.

Last summer (20), Kelly Clarkson - who was judged by Simon when she appeared on, and won, the first series of "American Idol" - stepped in to temporarily replace the 61-year-old music mogul, after he was rushed to hospital to undergo a six-hour surgery after falling off his electric bicycle at his home in Malibu, California.

As a result of his injuries, he wasn't able to appear on the panel for the first few episodes of the NBC show.

  See also...

However, Simon recently revealed he is feeling "better" now than before he broke his back in August.

In a joint interview with his co-star Sofia, he said, "I've got to be honest with you, it wasn't that bad actually breaking your back. I mean it wasn't great for 3 to 4 weeks but after that you get through it. I had to do so much exercise now. I actually feel better than I did before the accident."

He then quipped, "If you want to feel healthier, break your back."

Simon also joked that his co-stars had a "better time" without him.

But Sofia insisted he was wrong and claimed she had "nightmares" about his condition.

She said, "For me I had nightmares, it was heart-breaking to me not to have Simon my first season. I thought I needed him to back me up and teach me, to guide me. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep, I lost like 6lbs, I cried myself to sleep."

A release date for the premiere of the 16th season of "AGT" will be confirmed in due course.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Refuses to Get Into Bathtub Without Scrubbing It First

Buckingham Palace Launches Investigation After Meghan Markle Is Accused of Bullying Staff Members
Related Posts
Gabrielle Union Insists 'America's Got Talent' Dispute Is Not Publicity Stunt

Gabrielle Union Insists 'America's Got Talent' Dispute Is Not Publicity Stunt

Gabrielle Union Reaches Deal With NBC Bosses to Settle 'AGT' Row

Gabrielle Union Reaches Deal With NBC Bosses to Settle 'AGT' Row

'AGT' Recap: A Contestant Is Crowned as Champion in History-Making Finale

'AGT' Recap: A Contestant Is Crowned as Champion in History-Making Finale

'AGT' Finals Recap: Top 10 Hit the Stage for the Last Time

'AGT' Finals Recap: Top 10 Hit the Stage for the Last Time

Most Read
Royal Expert Dubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview 'Ridiculous'
TV

Royal Expert Dubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview 'Ridiculous'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has This to Say About Killing Real-Life Husband in '9-1-1'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has This to Say About Killing Real-Life Husband in '9-1-1'

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners

Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue

'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors

'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Taylor Swift Rips Netflix for 'Deeply Sexist Joke' in 'Ginny and Georgia'

Taylor Swift Rips Netflix for 'Deeply Sexist Joke' in 'Ginny and Georgia'

'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Recap: Singers Perform for Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Recap: Singers Perform for Blind Auditions

Emmanuel Acho to Take Over Chris Harrison's Hosting Duty in 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose'

Emmanuel Acho to Take Over Chris Harrison's Hosting Duty in 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose'

Anya Taylor-Joy 'Genuinely Surprised' by Season 2 Demand for 'The Queen's Gambit'

Anya Taylor-Joy 'Genuinely Surprised' by Season 2 Demand for 'The Queen's Gambit'