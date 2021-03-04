 
 

Blake Shelton Can Hardly Remember Gwen Stefani Proposal

Blake Shelton Can Hardly Remember Gwen Stefani Proposal
The country music crooner struggles to remember the details of the special moment when he popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend back in October 2020.

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton can't remember many details from when he popped the question to Gwen Stefani, admitting the proposal is something of a "blur."

The country singer asked Gwen to be his wife in October (20) and, asked to recall the special moment during an interview with Access Hollywood, Blake struggled to do so.

"It's kind of a blur, honestly," he said. "I remember after I asked her, there was some crying and things and Gwen's oldest son, Kingston, was sitting right next to us when this happened." "And Gwen in one moment said, 'Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?' And even I was wondering. And Kingston said, 'Mom, yeah you did. I heard you say 'Yes,' you did.' "

He added, "I don't know how long it took, but that's how it happened."

It will be the second marriage for both Gwen - who was married to musician Gavin Rossdale - and Blake is divorced from Miranda Lambert.

While the newly-engaged couple haven't set a wedding date, the groom-to-be already has former "The Voice" judge Adam Levine in mind to perform at the upcoming nuptials. The country music crooner recently joked, "Adam owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him."

While Levine hasn't responded to Shelton's comments, Miley Cyrus offered to serenade the pair, "I'll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behaviour. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! (sic)"

