Jodie Foster Includes Aaron Rodgers in Her Golden Globe Speech to Keep Her Promise

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jodie Foster has fulfilled her promise to Aaron Rodgers. More than a week after she vowed to include the Green Bay Packers quarterback in her acceptance speech if she won a Golden Globe, "The Mauritanian" actress gave a shout-out to him when collecting her best supporting actress prize.

On Sunday night, February 28, the 58-year-old star thanked the athlete after winning Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture kudo for her role in "The Mauritanian". She gushed, "Thank you [my wife] Alex, [our dog] Ziggy and Aaron Rodgers. And, you know, the Hollywood Foreign Press, right? This is awesome!"

Jodie also opened up about her bond with Aaron in her speech. "Not only am I a big Packers fan, but I am the competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers," she divulged. "I just got a very cute video from him where he says he is going to get me back. So we'll see who wins."

The "Hotel Artemis" star then made it clear that she had no role in introducing Aaron to his now-fiancee Shailene Woodley. "I did not set up Shailene and Aaron Rodgers," she spilled. "I have never met him. But it is possible I love to talk about how much I love the Packers and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about them, so of course Shailene was aware of my enthusiasm for the team."

The friendly exchange between Jodie and Aaron started after he thanked her in his NFL MVP acceptance speech in early February. Later in the same month, the Oscars winner told Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that she would "absolutely" name him in her speech if she won the Golden Globe.

At that time, the Meg Altman of "Panic Room" also reacted to the rumors that she took part in Aaron's first meeting with Shailene. "I don't know if that's a coincidence, but yes, she is, and she's fantastic," she coyly explained. "We spent a lot of time on 'The Mauritanian' together in a little tent with a little air conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and recipes and people we hate and things like that."