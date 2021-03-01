Donald Trump Confident About Winning Presidential Race for 'a Third Time' at CPAC

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The former president also attacks transgender community during his speech, complaining about women's sports being threatened by people who were born biologically males.

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump is back to his boasting ways as he spoke in public for the first time since he left the White House. The former president took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 28, repeating his false claim about winning the 2020 presidential election while teasing his possible presidential run in 2024.

"It is far from being over. We will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before," the 74-year-old said before the Republican supporters as the party seeks to regain control of Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Trump also took aim at transgender community, complaining about them being a threat to women's sports. "It's not good for women. It's not good for women's sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are," he said.

"The records that stood for years, even decades, are now being smashed with these smashed. If this has not changed women's sports as we know it, it will die, they'll end," he claimed, before declaring, "We must protect the integrity of women's sports."

During the speech, Trump also denied rumors that he would be starting a third party. "We have the Republican Party. It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before," he stated, before ripping into opposing GOP members who voted for his impeachment. "Get rid of them all," he said after calling out the names of all ten House Republicans who back the impeachment.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, has responded after being mentioned by Trump in his speech. He tweeted that he was "proud" to be named among the "heroes" cited in the CPAC speech.

Kinzinger also mocked Trump's claims that he could beat the Democrats. "Trump lost the election FYI. Side note this speech is boring. We can't win the presidency with this boring, low energy, stream of conscience, weak, has been, choke artist. Just my .02," he added.