 
 

Gal Gadot Gets Some Loving From Jason Momoa and Hilary Swank Post-Baby No. 3 Announcement

The 'Wonder Woman 1984' star confirms she is expecting her third child with husband Jaron Varsano hours after fans speculated that she hid a baby bump when presenting at 2021 Golden Globes.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot has excited some of her famous friends with news about her growing family. After coming forward with the announcement that she is expecting her third child with husband Jaron Varsano, the "Wonder Woman 1984" star found herself being showered with love by Jason Momoa and Hilary Swank.

The 35-year-old expectant mother broke the happy news via both Twitter and Instagram on Monday, March 1. Sharing a family portrait wherein her husband and their two daughters rested their hands on her belly, she captioned her post with a simple note that read, "Here we go again."

Gadot's announcement has since drawn congratulatory comments from her fellow celebrities. One in particular was her "Justice League" co-star Jason who raved, "congratulations mama." Hilary meanwhile could not hide her excitement by gushing, "Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations!!" Gisele Bundchen then chimed in, "Congratulations!!!"

This baby news came just hours after the "Fast and Furious 6" actress sparked speculations among fans that she hid a baby bump when presenting at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. During her appearance at the annual show, she opted to go with Givenchy's billowy-sleeve, loose-fitting white minidress.

Gadot tied the knot with Varsano in 2008. They welcomed their first daughter Alma in 2011 and second daughter Maya in 2017. In January 2021, she got candid about her feelings on becoming a mother.

"When I had my two daughters. I know this sounds cheesy, but you feel like you are a God when you deliver your children," the Israel native explained in an interview with OK! Magazine. "It's like, 'I made this!' The best feeling in the world is to become a mother and give life."

Gadot additionally weighed in on her two pregnancies. "I was a lot more nervous with my first pregnancy but with Maya I was at ease," she said. "It's different because you have that experience behind you when you have a second child."

"When Maya was born, I felt like I needed to empower Alma because she was the one who would go through the big change in her life by having a baby sister," she further elaborated. "Maya just needed affection and warmth. Alma was the one who needed attention. She's an amazing big sister."

