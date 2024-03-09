 

Gal Gadot All Smiles in First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter Since Baby's Arrival

Gal Gadot All Smiles in First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter Since Baby's Arrival
Cover Images/Roger Wong
The 'Wonder Woman' actress treats social media users to a newly-shared family picture, which features her and her husband Jaron Varsano's fourth daughter Ori.

  Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot has treated social media users to a look at her newborn daughter for the first time since the baby's arrival. A few days after announcing that she and her husband have welcomed their fourth child, the "Wonder Woman" actress shared a family photo featuring the bundle of joy.

On Friday, March 8, the 38-year-old DC star made use of her Instagram page to reshare a never-before-seen family picture, which was originally uploaded by her husband Jaron Varsano. In the heartwarming photo, the family of five was seen enjoying their quality time in what appeared to be their home.

In the snap, it could be seen that their fourth child named Ori was comfortably sleeping on her mother's lap. Ori's adorable face was shown despite being partly covered by her own little hand. The newborn baby's body was kept warm in a white outfit and what appeared to be a matching blanket.

Aside from Ori, the family photo featured Gadot and Varsano's three older children namely Alma, Maya and Daniella. Gadot was photographed sitting in between Maya and Alma. In the meantime, Daniella sat on Varsano's lap. The five of them looked happy as they flashed their radiant smiles. Along with the snap, Gadot let out a slew of white heart emojis in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, Varsano released the post to pay a heartfelt tribute to his beloved wife and their four daughters on International Women's Day. Accompanying the photo, he exclaimed, "Happy women's day! I'm a lucky man," adding a heart emoji.

The post came a few days after Gadot broke the news about Ori's arrival. On Wednesday, March 6, she shared on Instagram a picture of herself holding the newborn in the hospital bed. She penned in the caption, "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude," Gadon, who kept the pregnancy under tight wraps, continued. "Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too."

