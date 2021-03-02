 
 

Carla Bruni Calls Nicolas Sarkozy's Jail Sentence for Corruption 'Relentless Nonsense'

Carla Bruni Calls Nicolas Sarkozy's Jail Sentence for Corruption 'Relentless Nonsense'
Instagram
Celebrity

After the former French president was handed the three-year punishment in a Paris court, his model wife voices her protest by uploading a photo of them leaning in for a kiss with 'injustice' hashtag.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model and singer Carla Bruni has hit out at the "injustice" served to her husband, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, after he was sentenced to jail for corruption charges.

The retired politician was handed the three-year punishment in a Paris court on Monday, March 01, after he was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling in a 2014 case regarding political donations.

However, the ex-world leader will not actually have to spend any time in jail - two years of the term have been suspended, and he can serve the remaining one year in the comfort of his own home.

Sarkozy, who denied all allegations during his 10-day trial in late 2020, is expected to appeal the verdict, and his wife has taken to Instagram to protest the ruling.

  See also...

Alongside a photo of the pair leaning in for a kiss, she wrote in French, "What relentless nonsense my love @nicolassarkozy... The battle continues, the truth will (come) out."

She added the hashtag, "injustice."

Sarkozy held the top office in France from 2007 to 2012.

He and Bruni wed in 2008.

You can share this post!

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Gal Gadot Gets Some Loving From Jason Momoa and Hilary Swank Post-Baby No. 3 Announcement
Most Read
Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split