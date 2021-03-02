Carla Bruni Calls Nicolas Sarkozy's Jail Sentence for Corruption 'Relentless Nonsense'

Instagram Celebrity

After the former French president was handed the three-year punishment in a Paris court, his model wife voices her protest by uploading a photo of them leaning in for a kiss with 'injustice' hashtag.

AceShowbiz - Model and singer Carla Bruni has hit out at the "injustice" served to her husband, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, after he was sentenced to jail for corruption charges.

The retired politician was handed the three-year punishment in a Paris court on Monday, March 01, after he was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling in a 2014 case regarding political donations.

However, the ex-world leader will not actually have to spend any time in jail - two years of the term have been suspended, and he can serve the remaining one year in the comfort of his own home.

Sarkozy, who denied all allegations during his 10-day trial in late 2020, is expected to appeal the verdict, and his wife has taken to Instagram to protest the ruling.

Alongside a photo of the pair leaning in for a kiss, she wrote in French, "What relentless nonsense my love @nicolassarkozy... The battle continues, the truth will (come) out."

She added the hashtag, "injustice."

Sarkozy held the top office in France from 2007 to 2012.

He and Bruni wed in 2008.