Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child

Less than two weeks after announcing that she has welcomed her fourth child, the 'Wonder Woman' actress enjoys a girls' day out with a group of friends in Los Angeles.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot has stepped out for the first time since giving birth. Less than two weeks after announcing that she has welcomed her fourth child, the "Wonder Woman" actress looked glowing on a recent outing.

The 38-year-old DC star decided to go out with a group of friends to enjoy a spa in Los Angeles. In pictures making their rounds online on Thursday, March 14, she could be seen walking around the city after grabbing coffee with her pals.

Gadot was photographed walking a distance behind two of her female friends. The three of them were making their way into a parking lot before they got into a luxury black car with another pal. The actress was later seen driving the vehicle as they left the venue.

For the sunny day out, the "Heart of Stone" actress appeared stunning in her casual and cozy ensemble. She donned a long-sleeved beige knitted top, which came with a V-neck design, and a pair of loose long blue denim pants. She completed the look with a pair of glossy black loafers and matching aviator sunglasses.

Gadot, who accessorized herself with a pair of simple earrings, kept her belongings in a black handbag and carried her smartphone in one of her hands. She appeared to have embraced her natural face as she was spotted without makeup. In addition, her dark-colored tresses cascaded down her shoulder and were parted to the side.

The new sighting came more than one week after Gadot broke the news about welcoming her fourth child, whom she shares with her husband Jaron Varsano. On March 6, she uploaded via Instagram a picture of herself holding her baby girl on a hospital bed. She penned in the caption, "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude," Gadot, who kept the pregnancy under tight wraps, continued. "Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too."

