Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli has defended her decision to speak out against Dr. Phil for allegedly sending her and other teens to abusive treatment facility. After facing doubt from people who questioned the timing of her calling them out, the raptress explained the reason why she came forward with the allegations against the TV personality and his eponymous talk show.

Addressing the matter on Instagram Live, the 17-year-old acknowledged that she goes against Dr. Phil and his show without solid evidence except for the experiences of people who have been in the facility and her own words. She then cited Paris Hilton as her inspiration to speak out about the treatment she allegedly received at Turn-About Ranch.

The hotel heiress previously spoke out against a boarding school in Provo, Utah she attended when she was a teen. In her "This Is Paris" documentary, which premiered in the fall of 2020, she claimed that she went through abuse in the school.

Danielle continued on her Live, "I just want people to be more comfortable speaking out because this place needs to get shut down." To those questioning her motive, she stressed, "This is not about you liking me. I get paid whether or not you like me. ... This is about getting kids the help they deserve, not getting them punished for needing help."

Some people have supported Danielle, including reality TV star Bobby Lytes who said, "She's not lying." Another commenter wrote, "Some people are scared to start a movement and that’s okay but when they speak out we should uplift them instead of downplaying their trama (sic)." A third one added, "y'all may dislike her, but she really ain't lie."

Danielle became known to public after appearing in an episode of "Dr. Phil" in 2016, in which she was featured as a 13-year-old car-stealing child. Like many others troubled teens, she was sent to the doctor's recommended Turn-About Ranch, which is aimed at helping young people in crisis.

But on Sunday, February 28, Danielle claimed that the facility is a place that breeds sexual abuse, torture and even murder. She re-posted a video of a young woman detailing her story of allegedly being groped by a male staffer.

Backing up the woman's claim, Danielle wrote in her lengthy caption, "Turn about ranch treatment facility punished this young lady Hannah for reporting that one of their staff members assaulted her." She added that kids are not allowed to contact the outside world, including their parents, when they're at the facility.

"There's been a Murder at this facility, reports of torture and now a report of sexual abuse and dr. Phil still continues to send trouble children here even after knowing this stuff has happened at this facility," she claimed. "This makes my blood boil."

Sharing her own experience at the facility, she detailed, "I went through being malnourished, abused , and having to do hard labor and being there while someone was murdered. I came back with more trauma then I went there with."

"If children don't listen to them they don't even let them use a proper rest room or eat real food they separate them from the other children , force them to sit in a desk facing a wall, make them do hard labor , use a porta potty , eat peanut butter sandwiches and cold ramen, sit it below freezing temperatures , pick weeds and put together over 20 piles of horse manure with a wheelbarrow," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

Danielle called for the ranch to be shut down and demanded that Danielle staff should receive consequences for how they treat helpless children. "How is punishing children supposed to help them become better!!??" she asked.

Dr. Phil has not responded to Danielle's claims.