Dionne Warwick Keen to Have Wendy Williams as First Guest on Her YouTube Talk Show

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

The 'I Say a Little Prayer' hitmaker, who plans to launch 'Dionne Speaks', makes the admission when responding to 'Saturday Night Live' skit about her social media feud with 'The Wendy Williams Show' host.

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick is gearing up to launch her own YouTube chat show "Dionne Speaks", and wants Wendy Williams to be her first guest.

The pair have been at loggerheads since December 2020, when Williams criticized Warwick's Twitter activity and referenced a 2002 marijuana charge against her - prompting the "Say a Little Prayer" star to quickly hit back.

And following "Saturday Night Live" reference of the feud in the latest episode of the sketch show, Dionne took to Twitter to reveal she's keen to convince Wendy to chat to her on "Dionne Speaks".

"Hey @nbcsnl! I loved the skit, but let's kick this up a notch," she wrote. "I wanna say thank you. Thank you for the wonderful skit you did last night. I had a ball laughing. (You) must be reading my mind (because I'm getting ready) to do my own talk show."

"And I'd love for my very first guest to be..., you guessed it, Miss Wendy Williams."

She continued, "Now you do know that I do not bite my tongue, and I do have a few things I want to discuss with Miss Wendy Williams, on ('Dionne Speaks')."

Wendy has yet to respond to Dionne's invitation on her social media pages.

Dionne first launched her YouTube channel last week, where she teased the upcoming "Dionne Speaks".

A release date for the series has yet to be announced.