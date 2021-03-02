Prince Harry Opens Up About Fear of 'History Repeating Itself' During Oprah Winfrey Interview

WENN/Instar Celebrity

In a teaser for his upcoming interview with the media mogul, the husband of Meghan Markle reflects on how difficult things were for his late mother Princess Diana.

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has admitted his "biggest concern" was a fear of "history repeating itself".

The Duke of Sussex seemingly referenced his late mother Princess Diana - who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 - as he discussed how thankful he is to have wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, by his side during some "unbelievably tough" times, and admitted he "can't begin to imagine" how difficult things were for his mum, who gave up Her Royal Highness title after divorcing Prince Charles in 1996.

In a teaser clip for Oprah Winfrey's upcoming interview with the couple - who stepped back from royal life and moved to America a year ago - Harry said, "My biggest concern was history repeating itself. For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side."

As an image of a young Harry with his mother then appeared on screen, he continued, "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we had each other."

In the two clips that have been released ahead of the interview airing on March 7, Oprah said that she could talk about anything with the couple, who are expecting their second child, a sibling for 21-month-old Archie.

"I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits," she said.

And at one point she remarked, "You have said some pretty shocking things here", and "almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

The 67-year-old media mogul was also seen asking the former actress, "Were you silent or were you silenced?"

However, the teaser didn't broadcast Meghan's answer.