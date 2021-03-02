 
 

The Game Shoots His Shot With Newly-Single LeToya Luckett During 'Verzuz'

The Game Shoots His Shot With Newly-Single LeToya Luckett During 'Verzuz'
While D'Angelo's is performing on the popular Instagram Live show created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the Compton rapper lets his interest in the former Destiny's Child member be known to public.

AceShowbiz - The Game didn't miss a chance to find new love. While all eyes were on D'Angelo during his "Verzuz" on Saturday night, February 27, the "Hate It or Love It" hitmaker shot his shot with LeToya Luckett.

LeToya was one of the people tuning into the latest edition of the popular show created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. When the Compton rapper noticed that the former Destiny's Child member was watching, he suddenly decided it's the right time to get her attention.

Jumping in the comment section, The Game took a love shot at the newly-single singer/actress. "@letoyaluckett heard your single & your song on....," he wrote, adding an eyes emoji. It's unclear if LeToya caught the message from The Game or not, but she has not responded to his flirty comment.

LeToya is indeed back on the market after she announced divorce from her husband Tommicus Walker earlier this year. The 39-year-old broke the news via Instagram in January, less than four months after she and Tommi welcomed their second child together.

"After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children," she wrote in a note along with a family portrait.

She went on to add, "Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support, & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time." In the caption of the post, she simply wrote, "Love always."

LeToya's split from Tommi came after he was hit with rumors of infidelity, which he has repeatedly denied. Claiming that he never betrayed his estranged wife, he declared after the divorce announcement, "For the record, I NEVER STEPPED OUT ON MY WIFE."

He hinted that he didn't want a divorce, posting on his Instagram Story, "To any married couple, trust that God can work things out despite what might be the present state right now." He went on blaming outsiders for the split, writing, "God is the only person that can change the circumstance(s). I never wanted a divorce, but outside forces can create a lot of confusion."

