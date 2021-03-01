 
 

Brian McFadden's Attempt to Be Rock Star Ends With Him Being Knocked Unconscious

In new book 'Westlife Uncensored', the former member of the Irish boyband additionally reveals that Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Mark Feehily turned down a lucrative reunion offer.

AceShowbiz - Singer Brian McFadden once knocked himself unconscious by trying to throw a TV out of a hotel window.

The former Westlife star was trying to adopt a more rock and roll lifestyle after knocking back the contents of the minibar in his hotel room, but his attempt to hurl the TV out of the suite failed miserably.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, in new book "Westlife Uncensored", he explains, "I went to the minibar, opened it and drank ten of those little bottles straight through, then all the beer. Then I tried to lift up the telly. I wanted to throw it out the window, and it fell on my head."

"I was trying to be a rock star. But it fell a**eways, and I did - that's how I fell asleep. I went to work the next day and the guys thought, 'He's gone mad.' "

Brian quit Westlife in 2004 in order to pursue a solo career and revealed his former bandmates - Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Markus Feehily - turned down a lucrative offer for them all to reunite.

He said, "I was offered a big multi-million pound deal. It was the other boys in Westlife who said 'no.' They didn't want me back."

"How does that make me feel? It makes me pretty upset because I didn't realise they still had those feelings towards me."

The "Flying Without Wings" hitmakers have yet to respond to Brian's comments in the book, but Shane previously said, "I haven't seen Brian in 10 years. We've just lost touch. It's like going to school with somebody and then not speaking."

"We all had a good relationship with Brian, then he just left the band very early on. And I don't think we would ever reunite with him. I honestly see Westlife as being four people now. The four people who started and finished Westlife are what I consider the band."

