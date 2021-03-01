Rumors of Amber Heard Being Fired From 'Aquaman 2' Deemed 'Inaccurate'

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Earlier reports suggested that the 'Pineapple Express' actress violated a clause in her contract for the Warner Bros. superhero movie because she's gained weight.

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard isn't being kicked out of the "Aquaman" franchise despite latest rumors stating otherwise. Reports swirled on the Internet anew that the actress was fired from "Aquaman 2", though it's not directly related to a petition asking for her removal from the upcoming movie or due to her ongoing defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Instead, according to the unconfirmed reports, the 34-year-old beauty was let go because she didn't meet the physical requirement for the "Aquaman" sequel. She reportedly violated a clause in her contract for the Warner Bros. superhero movie because she's gained weight.

"Amber Heard did not pass her physical examination," a source told Australian site Sausage Roll. "She's put on some pounds and is in terrible shape. There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that."

The site additionally noted that Heard's role demands her physical fitness to perform the stunts and the studio terminated her because she's not in shape to handle such demanding task. It's further reported that the studio was eying "Game of Thrones" alum Emilia Clarke to replace Heard.

But before the rumors spread like wildfire, it has been debunked. The Hollywood Reporter's staff writer Ryan Parker put to question the reliability of the information about Heard's firing as he tweeted on Sunday, February 28, "Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate."

Back in 2020, more than one million people called for Heard's removal from the "Aquaman" franchise amid her prolonged legal battle with her ex Depp. As petition urging Warner Bros. to replace the actress crossed the 1 million mark, the "Justice League" star countered it by declaring that she's returning for the sequel.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that 'Aquaman' has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for 'Aquaman' and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," she said last November. "I'm so excited to film that."

She went insisting, "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

The petition gained a lot of support after Warner Bros. decided to remove Depp from "Fantastic Beasts 3" following his libel case loss against The Sun newspaper editors, who called him a "wife-beater" in a story.