J Balvin Plans to Come Up With Crazy Song in Celebration of Pokemon's 25th Anniversary

At the end of the Pokemon Day 25th anniversary virtual concert, the 'I Like It' hitmaker is unraveled to be taking part Katy Perry and Post Malone for 'Pokemon 25: The Album' special release.

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Latin superstar J Balvin is drawing inspiration from old TV shows and video games to create a new song to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokemon.

He will join artists including Katy Perry and Post Malone on the special release, "Pokemon 25: The Album", which will be made up of 14 original tracks, and Balvin is looking to the past to help him pen a tune to appeal to more than just gamers.

"We're gonna come up with a crazy song. It's going to catch everybody's ear," he said. "It's easy to make a Pokemon song if you just want that fan base, but we're not close-minded. We want everybody to vibe with Pokemon."

The album news was revealed at the end of the Pokemon Day 25th anniversary virtual concert on Saturday, February 27, which was headlined by Post Malone.

The "Circles" hitmaker released a cover of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" from the album and admitted the song was "super fun" to perform.

He told Rolling Stone magazine, "I've always been a fan of the band and Darius (Rucker, lead singer). This song is one of my favorites, and it was super fun to cover. The song was released 25 years ago, which also happens to be when Pokemon got its start."

Perry, in the meantime, has not spilled any details about her partnership with the gaming franchise. "It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it's provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world," she simply stated in January when her involvement was announced.