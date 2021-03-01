 
 

Foo Fighters Get Candid About Why They Find It Impossible to Take A Break

Dave Grohl admits that he and his bandmates would reconnect with each other shortly after vowing at the end of each album promotion and tour to never put each other through hell ever again.

AceShowbiz - The Foo Fighters find it impossible to take a break, because they "miss each other" too much in between projects.

The "Learn to Fly" hitmakers always reach the end of each album promotion and tour convinced it will be their "last record", but it doesn't take long for the rockers to reconnect and start talking about making new material.

Frontman Dave Grohl told Guitar World magazine, "We kind of work this cycle where we'll go into the studio and make a record, then we run around playing clubs and doing promo for a couple of months, and then we release the record and tour for a year and a half."

"By the time we're finished with that cycle, we're all exhausted and we promise ourselves we'll never put each other through that f**king hell ever again."

"I say it every f**king time. You should ask my wife. She's like, 'I hear it every time - 'I'm exhausted, I'm never doing this again, this is the last record, blah, blah, blah'."

Guitarist Pat Smear added, "We always claim we're going to take this break and then... we miss it. We miss each other, we miss making music together."

"So within two and a half weeks, I'm demoing s**t and sending it to the band," Dave concluded.

The rock band, which was formed in 1994, released their tenth album, "Medicine at Midnight," on February 5. This nine-track record was originally scheduled to be dropped in 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining the 37-minute duration of the album, Dave told Guitar World magazine, "We intended on making a record that was short and sweet, because it's inspired by a certain type of album that we all loved when we were young." He added, "Like an eighties Bowie record -- tight, full of grooves, lots of melodies, that's it. Let's go."

