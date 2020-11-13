Amber Heard Counters 'Aquaman 2' Recast Petition With Return Confirmation

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

More than one million people have signed the online plea that urges Warner Bros. bosses to replace the Mena depicter after they fired her ex Johnny Depp from 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard has confirmed she'll be reprising her role as Mera in the "Aquaman" sequel, despite a fan petition to recast the part.

More than one million people have signed the note urging Warner Bros. bosses to replace Amber after they recently axed her ex-husband Johnny Depp from his role in the latest "Fantastic Beasts" film following his libel case loss against The Sun newspaper editors, who called him a "wife-beater" in a story.

The new change.org petition to "Remove Amber Heard from 'Aquaman 2' " crossed the one million signatures mark on Thursday morning (November 12), but Heard insists she isn't going anywhere and tells Entertainment Weekly she's all set to return to the Marvel franchise.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that 'Aquaman' has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for 'Aquaman' and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," she said. "I'm so excited to film that."

"Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen. I'm excited to get started next year," the 34-year-old actress insisted.

Meanwhile, the actress is still facing a defamation suit from her ex after suggesting he abused her in a 2019 Washington Post article.

Depp insists he was never abusive towards his ex, denying all her claims against him. He plans to appeal the U.K. court's decision over his libel case.