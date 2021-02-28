Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

WENN Celebrity

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker can't imagine herself walking down the aisle again after she calls it quits with her husband following seven years of marriage.

Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - The pain of her divorce is putting pop star Kelly Clarkson off the idea of getting married again.

During an exclusive interview with Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington D.C. for her daytime talk show, the "Since U Been Gone" singer, who filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years, in June (20), admitted she's struggling to picture herself walking down the aisle again.

"I'm in the midst of a divorce right now, which is tough...," the mum-of-two told Dr. Biden, who divorced her first husband before marrying President Joe Biden, "and I'm going through that now... There's so much shame and guilt involved."

The hitmaker confessed love and marriage is no longer the "fairytale thing" she grew up reading about, adding, "We all think it will happen one way and then reality sets in and it's hard."

"Working at a marriage is very hard and when you do experience divorce, because I'm in the middle of it, I can't even imagine doing it again. I can't imagine being married again."

Dr. Biden responded by offering words of wisdom. "This is what I would say to you if I were your mother," the First Lady said. "My mother always said to me, 'Things are going to look better tomorrow,' and if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better."

The FLOTUS went on to open up about her own experience in going through a divorce. "I look back on it now, and I think, you know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would've met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best," she shared.