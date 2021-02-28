Charlie Puth Set to Perform at First-Ever Interactive Livestream

WENN Music

The 'I Warned Myself' hitmaker has been scheduled to perform a collection of his songs at his first-ever live interactive livestream concert late next month.

Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth will treat fans to old favourites and unexpected tunes during his first-ever live interactive global eConcert on 31 March (21).

The "How Long" star will perform live from the Yoop eSpace at Microsoft Theater, and said in a statement, "It's been really fun getting to know my fans even better through social media this past year, and I am excited to perform live for them in this interactive virtual concert experience."

During the gig, Puth will be able to see and hear fans, and will even be inviting a select few to join him on the virtual stage. He will also be attending a virtual afterparty, which organisers teased is a "secret of its own" - and one that will "push the creative envelope."

"I've missed performing for you guys so I'm excited to announce my live virtual concert with Yoop on March 31st!" Charlie said in a post on his Instagram page.

Tickets are available for the concert here: yoop.app.

Meanwhile, another artist Billy Strings will kick off another set of livestream shows in New Orleans on 24 March (21).

The guitarist and singer isn't taking much of a break following the end of his Deja Vu Experiment at The Capitol Theatre, and will perform at the Tipitana's on 24 and 25 March. He'll then head to Austin, Texas, to perform at Austin City Limits Live on 26 March.

The shows, which kick off at 10pm ET, will be streamed via nugs.net, and will raise money for local organisations - Save Tip's in New Orleans and the SIMS Foundation in Austin.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit: nugs.net.