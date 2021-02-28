 
 

Jake Quickenden Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for the former contestant of 'The X Factor' as he has welcomed a bouncing baby boy, his first child with girlfriend Sophie Church.

  • Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer and actor Jake Quickenden is a new dad.

The former star of British talent show "The X Factor" and his girlfriend, Sophie Church, have welcomed a baby boy they've named Leo.

Posting a shot of himself with the newborn on social media, Quickenden calls his son "the most beautiful thing in the world."

"I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say Sophie you're amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more, I already know you're an amazing mum and cannot wait to raise this beautiful little baby with you!!" he wrote on Friday (26Feb21).

"I also have such a mixture of feelings, I'm so so happy but also feel a little sadness my dad and brother are not around to meet my baby!! I promise to be a great dad, I will make mistakes but promise I won't make the same one twice, I will learn on the job like most parents and will do everything in my best interest for you."

The new mom also posted on her own Instagram to introduce the bundle of joy, "My sweet boy Leo Oliver Quickenden. Welcome to our family. I feel truly blessed that you are ours. And thanks @jakequickenden14 for being by my side, you were all the support I could have wanted & more."

