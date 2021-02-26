 
 

Surveillance Video Capturing Moment Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Being Shot Surfaces

Surveillance Video Capturing Moment Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Being Shot Surfaces
WENN
Celebrity

The one-minute clip captures the actual confrontation between Ryan Fischer and the dogs' snatchers, and ends with two of the pooches being stolen and Ryan calling out for help for getting shot.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - The dramatic kidnapping of Lady GaGa's dogs was captured on camera. Shortly after news broke out that two of the "Born This Way" hitmaker's three pooches were stolen and her dog walker was shot in the chest, a surveillance video capturing the actual confrontation surfaced.

The graphic footage, which was obtained by TMZ, was recorded from a neighbor's home, and started with the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, strolling down Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood with the pooches Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo on Wednesday night, February 24. A white sedan then pulled over next to him, and two men jumped out of the backseat while yelling, "Give it up."

Ryan, however, did not give the dogs up easily. He was screaming and yelling for help before a gun shot was heard and Ryan fell to the ground. The kidnappers went on to take one dog each and got back inside the car. After the car sped away, Ryan screamed again for help, adding that he had been shot. A third dog, identified as Miss Asia, was then seen running back to Ryan.

  See also...

Los Angeles Police confirmed that a shooting took place just north of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood at around 9:40 P.M. local time. It was suspected to be a "targeted" incident." A representative for GaGa, who is in Italy, additionally told PEOPLE that the footage making its round online was of the kidnapping and from the singer's neighbor.

Earlier claim that the "Shallow" hitmaker is offering a $500,000 reward for information was also affirmed by the rep, who further added that the information should be sent via email to [email protected]

Ryan, who was earlier reported to be conscious but barely breathing when police officers arrived on the scene, was said to be "recovering well" in the hospital.

GaGa herself was known to be fond of her pooches. In a previous interview, she even described Miss Asia as one of her biggest inspirations. "Asia is my inspiration for many things," she gushed. "She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don't, I'll miss a precious look on her face!"

The leading lady of "A Star Is Born" hitmaker went on to add, "Asia and I have a very special bond. She also talks a lot with her big, beautiful eyes. Her ears are especially large for a Frenchie, and I can tell she's comfy at home with mommy because her ears are down."

You can share this post!

FKA twigs Developing Martial Arts TV Show

David Bowie and Iman's Daughter Hits Back at 'Dim Witted' Troll Twisting Her Swimsuit Selfie
Related Posts
Lady GaGa Offers $500K Reward After Dogs Were Stolen and Caregiver Was Gunned Down

Lady GaGa Offers $500K Reward After Dogs Were Stolen and Caregiver Was Gunned Down

Lady GaGa's Pets Stolen After Dog Walker Was Shot in the Chest

Lady GaGa's Pets Stolen After Dog Walker Was Shot in the Chest

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa, J.Lo, Garth Brooks Get Lauded for Moving Performances at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa, J.Lo, Garth Brooks Get Lauded for Moving Performances at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash