Surveillance Video Capturing Moment Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Being Shot Surfaces

WENN Celebrity

The one-minute clip captures the actual confrontation between Ryan Fischer and the dogs' snatchers, and ends with two of the pooches being stolen and Ryan calling out for help for getting shot.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - The dramatic kidnapping of Lady GaGa's dogs was captured on camera. Shortly after news broke out that two of the "Born This Way" hitmaker's three pooches were stolen and her dog walker was shot in the chest, a surveillance video capturing the actual confrontation surfaced.

The graphic footage, which was obtained by TMZ, was recorded from a neighbor's home, and started with the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, strolling down Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood with the pooches Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo on Wednesday night, February 24. A white sedan then pulled over next to him, and two men jumped out of the backseat while yelling, "Give it up."

Ryan, however, did not give the dogs up easily. He was screaming and yelling for help before a gun shot was heard and Ryan fell to the ground. The kidnappers went on to take one dog each and got back inside the car. After the car sped away, Ryan screamed again for help, adding that he had been shot. A third dog, identified as Miss Asia, was then seen running back to Ryan.

Los Angeles Police confirmed that a shooting took place just north of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood at around 9:40 P.M. local time. It was suspected to be a "targeted" incident." A representative for GaGa, who is in Italy, additionally told PEOPLE that the footage making its round online was of the kidnapping and from the singer's neighbor.

Earlier claim that the "Shallow" hitmaker is offering a $500,000 reward for information was also affirmed by the rep, who further added that the information should be sent via email to [email protected]

Ryan, who was earlier reported to be conscious but barely breathing when police officers arrived on the scene, was said to be "recovering well" in the hospital.

GaGa herself was known to be fond of her pooches. In a previous interview, she even described Miss Asia as one of her biggest inspirations. "Asia is my inspiration for many things," she gushed. "She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don't, I'll miss a precious look on her face!"

The leading lady of "A Star Is Born" hitmaker went on to add, "Asia and I have a very special bond. She also talks a lot with her big, beautiful eyes. Her ears are especially large for a Frenchie, and I can tell she's comfy at home with mommy because her ears are down."