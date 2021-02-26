Michael Douglas' Son Cameron Feels Grateful After Five-Year Supervised Release Ends

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

Cameron Douglas is fully free after his supervised release, which started in 2016 after he returned from prison for drug-related offences, has officially ended.

AceShowbiz - Actor Cameron Douglas has fully regained his freedom after a New York judge agreed to end his supervised release early.

Michael Douglas' son spent more than six years in prison for drug-related offences after becoming addicted to heroin and cocaine and he walked free in the summer of 2016.

He was placed on supervised release as he worked to fulfil the community service portion of his sentence, but now Cameron will no longer have to report to probation officers.

He appeared before Manhattan federal court judge Richard Berman during a virtual hearing on Thursday (25Feb21), when he was praised for changing "his life trajectory" by maintaining his sobriety and leaving his criminal past firmly behind him.

"With the support of his family and several outstanding professionals he has assumed responsibility for his conduct and his future, and in my view he is on an excellent path," Berman said, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

"It's so rare we as judges get the opportunity to see that."

Responding to the good news, Cameron, who now lives in California, shared, "I feel really good about where things are going. I had a son - he's a great little guy. He brings a level of peace to this household."

"I'm just feeling very grateful for where I am in my life. The relationship with my family is in the best place it's every been in."

Cameron and his longtime girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, welcomed their boy Ryder in December (20). He is a little brother for the couple's three-year-old daughter, Lua.