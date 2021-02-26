John Mulaney Checks Out of Rehab After Two Months

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Saturday Night Live' comedian has completed a two-month treatment at a Pennsylvania facility to deal with his longrunning issues with substance abuse.

AceShowbiz - Comedian John Mulaney has completed a two month stint in rehab to address longrunning issues with substance abuse.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star, 38, is currently enrolled in outpatient sober care, after wrapping up a 60-day programme at a Pennsylvania treatment facility for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

A source tells the New York Post's Page Six, "He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work."

Mulaney has openly discussed his drug and booze troubles in the past, which began when he first tried alcohol at 13, and previously embarked on a period of sobriety at the age of 23.

Back in 2019, he told Esquire that he started drinking at the age of 13. "I drank for attention," he confessed. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

The actor went on to divulge that he continued to try using drugs. He shared, "I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?' "

John explained that it was not until he turned 23 he decided to seek help. "I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie," he recalled. "It was just crazy... I'm never going to tell you. That's mine. I didn't kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, 'You're f**king out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him.' "