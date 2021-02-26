 
 

KJ Apa Turned to Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry Amid Struggle With Fame After 'Riverdale' Premiere

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Instar
The Archie Andrews depicter thanks his two television co-stars for helping him navigate stardom as their TV show 'Roverdale' took off following the 2017 launch.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - KJ Apa is grateful to his "Riverdale" co-stars Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry for helping him navigate TV superstardom because he has struggled with some fan reactions.

The young actor admits he has felt a lot of pressure playing Archie Andrews on the popular teen show and had to turn to Sprouse and the late Perry for guidance when the show took off.

"I'm so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there's a lot of baggage that comes with that success," Apa tells Demi Moore as part of a new Interview magazine chat. "I feel like the only people I can talk to about my issues are my co-stars, the people who can really relate to me."

"Cole is an amazing person to have on set, because he's been doing this his whole life... (and) having Luke on the show was such a blessing for me. When I was first experiencing success, Luke had a way of just quashing it and being like, 'You're only as important as the PA (personal assistant) sitting over there'. He knew everyone's name... Luke had the ability to be like, 'Step on your mark. Stay in line. Go home. Show up on time. Treat people with respect'. I loved that about him."

K.J. also tells Demi he's forever trying to figure out the way fans think, but admits many believe he is the character he plays on TV.

"There are times when I'm like, 'Wow, they really have no idea that we are actual people. They can't separate us from our characters'," he adds. "You don't have that in other professions. You don't dissect the life of a builder and start judging the decisions he makes in his life with his wife and kids."

"As an actor, I will be judged on everything: my political opinions, my opinions on drugs, my opinions on the people I want to be with. Everything. It's something I've had to come to terms with."

